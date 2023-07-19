Powerball Jackpot Reaches $1 Billion For Third Time In History

CALIFORNIA, Md. – Yes, you read the title right, one billion dollars with a B. This is the third time that the Power Ball has broken a billion dollars.

The first time was in January of 2016 worth $1.5 Billion, and three people across the country won the prize. The second time this happened was in November 2022 when it went over $2 Million and only one person from California had won it. Today will be the third time with a Billion dollar jackpot.

The drawing will be today July 19th, at 11:00 pm at the Florida Lottery Draw studio in Tallahassee.

There is some good luck through Maryland. In January 2021 a Maryland resident won a 7.5 million dollar jackpot. Even though the odds are 1:292.2, so good luck to whoever wants to try.

