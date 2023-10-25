Pre-Homecoming Event Helps Teens From Feeling Isolated And Alone

Credit: Mt. Zion Church

LOTHIAN, Md. – No one enters the dance alone. That was the goal for teens at an Anne Arundel County church event.

Mt. Zion UMC in Lothian held a Homecoming Dinner a few hours before Southern High School’s Homecoming dance. Reverend Jenn Tabor Osterfeld told The BayNet the idea came from youth conversations.

Credit: Mt. Zion Church

“They wanted to participate but felt like they didn’t belong if they didn’t have dates. Or they felt like only certain groups were allowed to go to certain places to take pictures. So they would rather not participate than go to the dance alone, leading to them feeling more isolated and lonely.”

Volunteers at Mt. Zion decorated the church parlor, complete with fancy dishes and a backdrop for photos. Then they served up a special meal – spaghetti and meatballs, garlic bread, salad, and dessert.

Credit: Mt. Zion Church

“The dinner gives them a place to feel like they have something special for them. We have beautiful grounds for pictures. After dinner, we make sure the kids are all ready. We have a basket of last minute supplies like mints, Tide stick, lint roller, etc. and then we load up in cars and the youth all enter the dance together,” says Rev. Jenn.

Mt. Zion offers a lot of special events for youth. Every Friday, during the school year, they hold a youth group. The church bus picks them up from school and takes them to the church where they have snacks, play games, and have Bible lessons.

Credit: Mt. Zion Church

Other events throughout the year include lock-ins where the students enjoy games, food, and fellowship, then the teens help clean up the church grounds. They also hold special holiday events like pumpkin carving, Christmas tree lighting, and an Advent party.

Credit: Mt. Zion Church