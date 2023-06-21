Prince George’s County 7th Grader Wins 2023 National Civics Bee For Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — On Saturday, June 17, the Maryland Chamber Foundation hosted the 2nd annual National Civics Bee, sponsored in Maryland by Amazon, at Coppin State University.

Hosted in partnership with The Civic Trust of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation and in collaboration with the Baltimore County, Greater Crofton, Howard County, and Frederick County chambers of commerce, the event brought together 11 exceptional students from across Maryland, who earned their spots in the statewide competition through their performance in locally held competitions organized by the four chambers.

Gianna S., a seventh grade homeschool student from Prince George’s County, emerged as the winner of the competition, earning the first-place trophy, a check for $1,000, and a brand-new laptop. Remarkably, Gianna had secured the second-place position in the 2022 competition. Oluwatomisn A., an 8th grader from Loch Raven Technical Academy in Baltimore County, was awarded second place, while Andrew S., an 8th grader from Arundel Middle School in Anne Arundel County secured the third-place position. The top three students each earned cash prizes, and all 11 finalists were awarded laptops in recognition of their exceptional efforts.

Esteemed guests and judges during the event included Clarence Crawford, President of the Maryland State Board of Education; Delegate Dana Stein, Maryland State Delegate for District 11B, Baltimore County, and Co-founder, President, and Executive Director of Civic Works; and Tami Watkins, Director of Government & Regulatory and External Affairs for Comcast.

“We are thrilled to continue fostering civic engagement and empowering students through the National Civics Bee, an annual competition aimed at encouraging more young Americans to engage in civics and contribute to their communities,” said Whitney Harmel, Executive Director of the Maryland Chamber Foundation and Executive Vice President of the Maryland Chamber of Commerce. “By encouraging students to learn about government and civic involvement, we aim to help tomorrow’s leaders cultivate a passion for democracy and active participation in their communities.”

Learn more about all 11 finalists here.

See photos from the 2023 National Civics Bee for Maryland here.