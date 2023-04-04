Prince George's County Police Department Mourns The Loss Of K9 Bella

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department Special Operations Division-Canine Section announced with deep sadness the passing of K9 Bella on April 3, 2023. Bella, a bloodhound, was the loyal partner of Cpl. Michael Cicale, and had been with the agency since 2011.

Bella started her career with the late Cpl. Ritchie Smith, and during her 12-year tenure with PGPD, her remarkable skills and keen sense of smell helped locate multiple missing individuals and track down suspects.

She was a faithful partner who will be truly missed by her colleagues and the community she served.

Bella was 13 years old at the time of her passing.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com