Production Issue With Ejection Seat Cartridge Actuated Devices In some Navy, Marine Corps Aircraft

NAVAL AIR SYSTEMS COMMAND, PATUXENT RIVER, Md. —The Navy recently discovered an issue affecting cartridge actuated devices (CAD) in some fixed-wing aircraft. Affected aircraft include the F/A-18B/C/D Hornet; F/A-18E/F Super Hornet; E/A-18G Growler; and T-45 Goshawk and F-5 Tiger II training aircraft.

The Navy and Marine Corps are collaborating to quickly resolve the issue. The safety of Sailors and Marines is the top priority.

Only aircraft equipped with CADs within a limited range of lot numbers are affected. The CAD will be replaced at the aircraft’s assigned squadron and the aircraft will be inspected before its next flight.

Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division (NSWC IHD) provides CADs/Propellant Actuated Devices (PADs) for Army, Air Force, Navy and Marine Corps aircraft.

After being notified of potential defect by the vendor, Martin Baker, the team used validated radiography procedures to scan on-hand inventory to verify each item was properly manufactured before sending to the fleet to replace existing CADs.

NSWC IHD began shipping cleared replacement parts July 24 to several fleet maintenance centers and will continue shipments throughout the week. Commander, Naval Air Forces, U.S. Pacific Fleet (CNAP), Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic (CNAL), and USMC Supply and Maintenance centers are coordinating the prioritized delivery of the devices to aviation squadrons throughout the Fleet.

CADs initiate a series of automatic functions when aircrew pull the ejection handle to safely egress the aircraft and deploy the aircrews’ parachute. The CAD is inspected regularly, and replaced if needed, during period maintenance of the aircraft but can be affected by environmental and operational conditions.

For questions related to this release, contact NAVAIR Public Affairs officer at 240-577-0384.