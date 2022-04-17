LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County will hold a Public Hearing Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. at the Chopticon High School, 25390 Colton Point Road, Morganza, MD 20660, to consider adoption of:

#1 Constant Yield Tax Rate (“Real Property Tax Increase”)

#2 St. Mary’s County Fees & Charges for the following Departments:

a) Economic Development – Farmer’s Market

b) Emergency Services – Animal Control Shelter Fees

c) Public Works & Transportation – Passenger Fees

d) Recreation Parks Activity Enterprise Fees

#3 FY2023 Recommended Budget

Citizens are encouraged to attend and participate in the public hearing. In lieu of appearance, comments may be submitted via:

Email: csmc@stmarysmd.com U.S. Mail: P.O. Box 653, Leonardtown, MD 20650 Submit a 3-minute video clip to publicmtgs@stmarysmd.com no later than 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

All submissions will be considered by the Commissioners at the Public Hearing and/or the seven (7) days following the Public Hearing.

Copies of the FY2023 Recommended Budget are available in the Department of Finance, Chesapeake Building, Leonardtown, MD 20650, and under “Public Hearing Notices” at https://www.stmarysmd.com/publichearings/.

Any reasonable accommodation for persons with disabilities should be requested by contacting the St. Mary’s County Government Public Information Office at (301) 475-4200, ext. 1342.