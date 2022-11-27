LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County will host a joint meeting with the St. Mary’s County Legislative Delegation on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at 6 p.m. in the Chesapeake Building (41770 Baldridge Street, Leonardtown). The purpose of this meeting is to consider proposals by the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County and members of the public for enactment of legislation during the 2023 Regular Session of the Maryland General Assembly.

Citizens may attend in person or may may view the meeting remotely on SMCG Channel 95 or the St. Mary’s County Government YouTube Channel, available at the following link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcDK2_siSdnSnxDKWVtU7JQ.

In lieu of appearance, comments may be submitted via:

Email: csmc@stmarysmd.com US Mail: PO Box 653 Leonardtown, MD 20650 Submit a three—minute video clip to publicmtgs@stmarysmd.com by Dec. 9, 2022, at 5 p.m.

A copy of the legislative proposals will be available in the County Attorney’s Office and online at https://www.stmarysmd.com/docs/LegislativeProposals2023.pdf.