PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Department of Public Safety has issued an animal safety alert due to forecasted high temperatures and heat index values for Thursday, July 21 through Sunday, July 24. Animal owners or custodians are required to provide the following protections while the alert is active:

· Animals must be provided with shelter, water, space and access to shade for the duration of the heat advisory.

· Dogs with short snouts (brachiocephalic), such as boxers, Shih-Tzus and pugs, and long-hair winter breeds, such as huskies, malamutes and St. Bernards, should have outside time limited to less than 30 minutes at a time to prevent overheating.

· Animals kept outdoors should be monitored at all times and brought into a temperature-controlled environment if they begin to show signs of distress such as vomiting, diarrhea, excessive drooling, dizziness, disorientation or heavy panting.

Any person in violation of the requirements set forth in this alert may be subject to enforcement, which could include fines up to $1,000 or 30 days in jail.

To report concerns, citizens may contact the Animal Control Division at 410-535-1600 ext. 2526, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. If the office is closed, reports may be made to the non-emergency line at 410-535-3491.

