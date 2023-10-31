Public To See Plans For City Dock Project In Annapolis

Credit: Annapolis City Dock Project

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Plans to help mitigate flooding in downtown Annapolis will be revealed at a public event on Wednesday, November 1st.

Members of the City Dock Action Committee, Mayor Gavin Buckley, Director of Public Works Burr Vogel, and Project Manager Eileen Fogarty will present The City Dock Park Resiliency Plan.

Representatives of the Resilience Authority, which was established in the summer of 2021, will also be in attendance. The Authority was put together by the county and the city to help prepare the area for the effects of climate change.

Those who attend the meeting will be able to ask questions about the plans. Tickets are free but there is limited seating, so you’ll need to reserve a ticket.

The meeting will be held at the Annapolis Waterfront Hotel at 80 Compromise Street. It starts at 5:30 p.m.

