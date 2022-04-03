LUSBY, Md. – The Calvert County Department of Public Works, Solid Waste Division, will host a free tire recycling event for Calvert County farmers on Friday, April 8 through Saturday, April 23. The recycling event will be held at the Appeal Landfill, located at 401 Sweetwater Road in Lusby.

Proof that tires are from a Calvert County farm is required. Acceptable forms of proof include the tire recycling event postcard mailed by the Calvert County Farm Bureau or Farm Bureau member ID, a tax form schedule F or a property tax form showing agricultural land assessment.

Farmers are permitted to deliver tires without quantity or type restrictions. Both on-rim and off-rim tires are accepted. Agriculture equipment tracks will not be accepted at this event, but can be disposed of at the Appeal Landfill for a fee.

The event is not open to commercial haulers or generators of scrap tires. Residents and businesses are prohibited from this event.

For more information about recycling events, call the Calvert County Department of Public Works, Solid Waste Division, at 410-326-0210 or visit www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/Recycle.

