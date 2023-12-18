Raising Cane’s Coming To Forestville In Early 2024, Lanham Hospital Adds OBGYN Services

Credit: Tony Webster/Flickr

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. – Raising Cane’s, a relatively new fast food chain to our region with an emphasis on chicken tenders and quality customer service, is soon coming to Prince George’s. A Forestville location has been selected and already has the company branding, including the “One Love” slogan on site.

No specific date was noted at the site or online regarding the opening, although hiring has already started. Google lists February 6 as the opening date for the business.

There are currently five Raising Cane’s in Maryland, with the Gambrills and Waldorf locations the closest currently in operation. Another will open in Union Station’s food court on January 9. The first Raising Cane’s in Maryland opened in January of this year and the brand has focused on rapid expansion without franchising.

Luminis Health, a medical center in Lanham not far from DuVal High School, was approved for a $300 million medical pavilion on Dec. 14. This funding will expand their labor and delivery center, a critical need as Prince George’s has a maternal mortality rate 50% higher than the national average and eight out of ten expecting mothers deliver their child outside of the county.

The new medical pavilion will include two floors for labor, delivery, and women’s health. Construction is expected to begin in 2024 with the hopes of being finished by 2028. Approximately 2,000 babies are expected to be delivered in this hospital annually once complete.

“Currently, there are fewer than 50 obstetric beds in the entire County,” said Luminis’ media strategist Justin McLeod. “The data shows there is a clear need for these types of services in Prince George’s County. Luminis Health believes strongly that residents should have safe, high-quality care close to home. For example, a significant amount of mothers leave Prince George’s County to deliver their babies at other system hospitals at Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center in Annapolis.”

Prince George’s County District 7 Councilmember Krystal Oriadha (D- District 7) was greatly appreciative of what this new hospital will mean for County residents. Oriadha recently gave birth to her first child, Ezra, after suffering unfortunate health complications during her pregnancy.

“I was one to say I had a hard pregnancy like a lot of women of color, especially my age. I didn’t feel seen or heard. They didn’t register that I was really in pain and so I ended up being 10 hours of active labor and they didn’t know it and so it was traumatic,” said Oriadha. “We’re building a facility right here in Prince George’s County, where it has a high number of women of color, especially Black women. We have to ensure that the quality of services here and the training matches that.”

