Ralph Joseph Russo, of Valley Lee, MD passed away on April 6, 2022 at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, Leonardtown, MD surrounded by his family.

He was born in Philadelphia, PA to the late Joseph John Russo and Philomena Mae (Mancini) Russo.

Ralph proudly served in the U.S. Navy for four years and then served in the Reserves for 12 years. He graduated from Temple University. He worked as a Medical Engineer for 36 years. Family and God were very important to him. He and his family loved being outdoors, cruising on the boat or camping. They took many trips all over the world. He was a skilled carpenter and spent much of his time building projects in his wood shop.

Ralph is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Eleanor Ruth “Ellie” Fox; along with three children, nine grandchildren, and eight great grandchildren. He loved being a father, grandfather and great grandfather.

The family will have private services at Holy Face Catholic Church.

Pallbearers will be John Chapman IV, Russell Murray, James Barnes, Jr., Matt Spalding, John Chapman III, and Ralph Thomas Russo.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Second District Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 1, Valley Lee, MD 20692 and the Holy Face Catholic Church, 20408 Point Lookout Road, Great Mills, MD 20634.

