Josyah Brown

TEMPLE HILLS, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Fugitive Squad arrested a man for reckless endangerment at a restaurant. He is 24-year-old Josyah Brown of Washington, DC.

On April 4, 2023, at approximately 1:25am, officers responded to a restaurant in the 2900 block of Colebrooke Drive in Hillcrest Heights for a vehicle crash.

The preliminary investigation revealed Brown assaulted an employee inside the business. Brown then drove his tow truck into the building after attempting to hit the victim with the vehicle before fleeing the scene.

Through various investigative techniques, Brown was identified as the suspect and has been taken into custody. He is charged with first- and second-degree assault as well as malicious destruction of property.

Anyone with information on these cases is asked to call 301-749-5064.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device. Please refer to case number 23-0019829.