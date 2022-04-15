Recovery Centers Of America Capital Region Appoints Marcus Smith As Chief Executive Officer

WALDORF, Md. – Recovery Centers of America Capital Region – a Maryland substance use disorder treatment facility an hour from Washington D.C. and Northern Virginia – today announced Marcus Smith has been promoted to chief executive officer.

In this role, Smith will lead the facility’s committed team of addiction professionals to provide high-quality substance use disorder treatment as well as deepen the relationship with the local community. He formerly served as clinical director of RCA Capital Region.

Smith brings a wealth of experience to his new role, having worked in the clinical treatment field for over a decade. He is a licensed clinical professional counselor in Maryland, Washington, D.C., and Virginia, specializing in the treatment of adults experiencing depression, anxiety, substance use disorders, and sexual and general trauma.



“I am excited to lead RCA Capital Region in the critical work of saving every patient’s life and strengthening bonds with our community so they know they can access proven treatment options at RCA,” said Smith. “Growing up in southern Maryland, an area deeply affected by the opioid pandemic, I had so many opportunities from education, athletics and community. My goal is to help ensure others can benefit from the same meaningful life experiences I had.”

Smith is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives, a clinical member of the Association of the Treatment of Sexual Abusers, and holds affiliations with the American Counseling Association, Maryland Counseling Association, and D.C. Mental Health Counseling Association, among other clinical professional bodies. He received his bachelor’s degree in communications from Morgan State University and a master’s degree in counseling from Bowie State University.

Located in the Washington, D.C., area, RCA Capital Region supports patients and families from the surrounding region and beyond. The facility is accredited by the Joint Commission and the National Association of Addiction Treatment Providers and was named a “Best U.S. Addiction Treatment Facility in Maryland” by Newsweek. It provides evidence-based inpatient treatment for substance use disorder as well as virtual reality treatment enhancement in collaboration with Johns Hopkins HealthCare Solutions.



To learn more about the programs and services offered by RCA Capital Region, visit here.

About Recovery Centers of America

Recovery Centers of America is dedicated to helping patients achieve a life of recovery through evidence-based alcohol and drug addiction treatment. RCA has 10 inpatient facilities in the United States in Earleville and Waldorf (near Washington, DC), Maryland; Danvers and Westminster, Massachusetts; Devon (near Philadelphia) and Monroeville (near Pittsburgh), Pennsylvania; South Amboy and Mays Landing, NJ; St. Charles, Illinois (outside of Chicago); and Indianapolis, Indiana.

A full spectrum of outpatient treatment is provided nearby all inpatient facilities.RCA also provides Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) at its treatment centers and at standalone facilities in Trenton, Woodbridge, and Somerdale, NJ and in Lansdowne, PA. Patients can obtain immediate substance use disorder care by calling 1-800-Recovery with complimentary transportation provided in most cases.



