Rhea Frances Cosgrove, 74, of Lexington Park, MD passed away on November 4, 2023 at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown, MD after a courageous battle with cancer.

She was born on Waller Air Force Base, Trinadad on April 19, 1949 to the late William Wolfendon and Rita Collins Wolfendon.

On September 18, 1971 she married the love of her life, Capt. Michael Alfred “Cos” Cosgrove, USN (Ret.) at Westover Air Force Base in MA. They celebrated almost 42 wonderful years of marriage before his passing in August 2013. Rhea supported her husband throughout his 30-year Naval career. Their first tour of duty at Patuxent River was in 1980 when he was at the U.S. Naval Test Pilot School. They moved back to the Naval Air Station Patuxent River area in 1999 and resided in Lexington Park since that time.

Strong in her Catholic faith, Rhea was very involved in local church organizations, and led the Confraternity of Christian Doctrine at NAS Patuxent River for many years. She was an active member of St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church in St. Mary’s City for more than 20 years.

Rhea is remembered by all as a kind, thoughtful and caring woman, who always put others before herself. Over the years, she volunteered for many food pantries and dedicated many of her nights helping W.A.R.M: Wrapping Arms ‘Round Many,’ a local shelter for the community during the winter months. When she wasn’t volunteering or taking care of her beloved grandchildren, she enjoyed spending time reading, gardening, and annual beach trips.

A devoted wife and “mother of Titans,” Rhea is survived by her sons: Michael Cosgrove, William “Liam” Cosgrove (Jamie) and Joseph Cosgrove (Janna); her sister Nancy and eight grandchildren: Holden, Andrew, Ethan, Emma, Dillon, Jedidiah, Jane and Jerusha. She is preceded in death by her parents and husband.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated by Rev. Peter Giovanoni on November 17, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. at St. Cecilia Catholic Church, 47950 Mattapany Road, St. Mary’s City, MD 20686. Interment will follow at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, VA.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Feed St. Mary’s at https://feedstmarys.org/ or Feed St. Mary’s, Inc., P.O. Box 212, Lexington Park, MD 20653 and Breast Cancer Research Foundation at https://donate/cancer.org/or American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD, 21741.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD.