Richard "Dick" Chee Chung Hu

Dick was born in Shanghai, China on December 25, 1935, the oldest child and only son of Dr. Stephen M.K. and Mildred L. Hu. The family moved from Shanghai to Honolulu in 1948 where Dr. Hu was Commissioner of Public Health for the Territory of Hawaii. After completing high school, Dick attended Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore from which he graduated with a BS degree in Industrial Engineering in 1958. He served 4 years in the Army Reserves. He received an MS in Systems Engineering from George Washington University in 1973.

Most of his career was spent with agencies that were part of the Department of Defense.

He worked for the Army at the Ballistic Research Lab at Aberdeen Proving Ground, the Naval Ordnance Lab in Silver Spring, and Sea Systems Command and Air Systems Command in Crystal City, Virginia. He took Early Retirement and continued working with contractors supporting defense projects. From the Navy Annex, he saw the plane crash into the Pentagon on 9-11. He retired completely in 2004.

While an undergraduate at Johns Hopkins, he met his future wife Sue King at Wilson Memorial Methodist Church across from the university. They were married in that church on July 2, 1960. Family was important to Dick. He adored his children and later his grandchildren and helped them learn to appreciate their Chinese heritage.

He believed that education was lifelong learning. He tutored and mentored students at both high school and college levels, was an adjunct professor for Virginia Tech and George Washington Universities and served on the Engineering Alumni Boards for both Hopkins and George Washington. After retirement, he took classes in Chinese history, language and film at St. Mary’s College. He also volunteered in the Paleontology Lab at the Calvert Marine Museum and assisted in several labs at the Chesapeake Biological Laboratory. As part of the Asbury Retirement Community, Dick was part of the Go Green Committee, the Garden Club and the Great Decisions discussion group.

Dick had other interests as well. He loved bicycling, hiking, camping, fishing, crabbing, and gardening. He also loved music, photography and travel which he enjoyed throughout his life. In 2007, he fulfilled his dream of traveling in China with his entire family.

He is survived by his wife Sue; children, Stephen Hu and Sharon Cain; grandchildren, Simon and Lennon Hu and Ian and Grace Cain. Also he is survived by his sister, Rosemary Hsu-Brooks.

His sister Patricia Chew preceded him in death.

Date of Service – 10/22/2022

Time of Service – 2:00 pm

Address of Service

11100 Asbury Circle

Solomons, MD 20688

Memorial Donation Suggestion is Asbury Solomons Go Green Endowment Fund