Ridge VFD Regrets To Announce The Passing Of Senior Member George Lee Franklin

George L. Franklin

RIDGE, Md. – The officers and members of the Ridge Volunteer Fire Department and Auxiliary regret to announce the passing of Senior Member George L. Franklin on August 28, 2023. George was a devoted member of our Department, providing 20 Years of service to his community.

George joined the Ridge VFD in May of 2003 as an Associate Member. He had already been a friend of the Department for years thanks to his wife, RVFD Auxiliary/Associate member Frieda Franklin. In October of 2003, George requested a membership status change to Senior Member, requiring him to complete mandated firefighter training. He successfully completed our in-house Pre-Basic firefighter training and the Maryland Fire & Rescue Institute (MFRI) Firefighter I course in 2004 (at the spry age of 65). During his 20 years with Ridge VFD, he was an active member in numerous Department activities, including fire/rescue response, Department events, Carnival and Community Tree Lighting committees, and closest to his heart, the Fire Prevention committee. As the RVFD Fire Prevention Chair, George was instrumental in the continued success of our fire prevention educational program, earning several awards from the Southern Maryland Fireman’s Association and the Maryland State Fireman’s Association. George also served 10 years on our Board of Directors.

George received many Department awards throughout his years of service, including Rookie of the Year (2004), Firefighter of the Year (2007), the Joseph C. Titus Public Safety and Fire Prevention Award (inaugural year; 2009), and the President’s Award (2012).

Funeral service details will be posted at a later date once we receive the information.

Please keep Frieda and the Franklin family in your thoughts during these difficult times.