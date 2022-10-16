RIDGE, Md. — Falling leaves are often the first signs of the seasonal shift. A popular method of disposal is to burn them.

Burning materials such as yard waste, grass clippings and leaves may be permissible depending on your community’s ordinances on open burning. If outdoor fires are permitted, only build them where they can be contained.

Try an outdoor chimenea, fire bowl, burn barrel, or fire pit, taking care not to overload it. Do not use flammable liquids to ignite the debris. Make sure there is nothing flammable within 3 feet of the fire. Never leave a fire unattended and be prepared to extinguish it at any moment. Sparks can blow onto surrounding leaves and grass and quickly spread.

Always keep a garden hose or bucket of water nearby to extinguish errant flames.

It’s also important to keep your roof clear of leaves and other debris. This will prevent sparks, power lines or lightning from starting a fire on your roof.

Safe alternatives to burning leaves include:

• Recycling. Tree limbs, grass clippings, leaves and brush can be composted, mulched or chipped into landscaping material.

• Scheduling a pickup. Many cities and towns provide curbside collection of bagged leaves, although there are limitations on what they will pick up — check with your local public works department.

• Calling a yard waste or junk removal service. They will take the debris to the dump or recycling center.

When you’re done with your outdoor fire, drown flames with plenty of water and stir the ashes. Continue adding water and stirring until everything is cold to the touch.

Don’t discard ashes or embers in trashcans until the next day. Instead, collect them in a metal bucket designated for ashes only and leave it outside overnight.

Douse with water again in the morning before discarding the ashes in the trash.

Lastly, when burning leaves, it may be tempting to throw trash onto the pile, such as household garbage, construction debris or old papers.

While leaves and grass clippings can be disposed of through burning, we caution against burning trash, which can result in unpredictable explosions and emit toxic fumes.

Be safe out there!