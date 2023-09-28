Ridge Volunteer Fire Department Places In Service “Ridge Boat 4”

RIDGE, Md. – Chief Brian Cooper, the officers, and members of the Ridge Volunteer Fire Department proudly place in service our 2023 42’ custom fiberglass Fire/Rescue Vessel built by P.L. Jones Boatyard & Marina on Hoopers Island, MD.

The boat is powered by three Yamaha 425 horsepower engines capable of running a top speed of 50 miles per hour. The boat is equiped with state of the art Garmin Electronics, forward-looking infrared radar (FLIR), and a Yamaha Helm System. It also has a Northern Lights 6KW generator which powers Durabrite Lights capable of turning night into day.

The 2000 gallon per minute (GPM) Waterous Pump is powered by a 425 horsepower Cummins QSL 9 Marine diesel engine, The vessel has a 1250 GPM pre-piped electronic Akron Deck Gun and two 5” discharges on the transom. All valve controls are electronic and mounted in the cab.

This vessel will be designated as “Ridge Boat 4.”

Ridge Boat 4 will serve the citizens of St. Mary’s County and neighboring jurisdictions for years to come. But most of all, it vastly improves the safety of our members who operate in adverse conditions.

Photos courtesy of: Ron Bailey Photo Productions, P.L. Jones Boatyard & Marina, and Coty Jones Photography