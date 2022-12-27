Robah “Robie” Ellis Garner, Jr., 93, of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away on December 11, 2022 in North Carolina.

Born on September 5, 1929, in North Carolina, he was the son of the late Robah Ellis Garner and Julia Melida Ashley Garner. Robah grew up in a large family, one of thirteen children.

Robie married Marion J. Mullins and they had four children; Bobby Garner, Nancy Wilkinson, Charles Garner and Jewel Daniels. He later married Shirley Jean Tullock on April 3, 1954, having celebrated 61 years of marriage prior to her passing in November 2015. Together they had three children; Theresa Gilbert, Brenda Kerper and Jerry Tullock.

He made his living as a Truck Driver for Continental Baking (Wonder Bread). He was proud of his 17 year “safe driving” award with them for having logged 1 million miles without an accident. He retired in 1992 after 30 years of dedicated service.

In his younger years, Robie enjoyed fishing, hunting, dancing and riding his Harley. He also enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Robie is predeceased by his parents, his beloved wife, Shirley, his son, Charles and his daughter, Jewel; 8 siblings and a grandchild. He is survived by his sons, Bobby, Jerry; daughters, Nancy, Theresa and Brenda; 4 siblings; 10 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 11:00am-12:30pm on Thursday, December 22, 2022 at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. A Funeral Service will be held at 12:30pm also at the funeral home with Pastor Ann Strickler officiating. Interment will follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens, Waldorf, MD.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Robie’s name to the American Cancer Society.

Condolences can be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.