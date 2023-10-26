Rock N Rescue Benefit To Be Held For Two First Responders With Cancer

Credit: Will Costello

COLTON’S POINT, Md. – This Veterans Day, be sure to step out and show support to not only those who sacrifice their lives every day, but this year local first responders band, Cover Your Six and IAFF Local 4658 are putting on a benefit event for two local emergency responders suffering from cancer.

On November 11, 2023, at the Potomac Gardens in St. Mary’s County starting at 3 p.m., the Rock N’ Rescue Cancer Benefit is sure to be a day of laughter, gratitude, and celebration. The event is $5 for entry, the proceeds will contribute to both Jenny Mott and Attiya Evans for their fights.

Credit: Will Costello

Attiya Evans, who is a dedicated EMT assigned to the Bravo Platoon with Charles County 10th Emergency Services, Station 8, is fighting Multiple Myeloma, a cancer of the blood plasma and bone marrow. Evans is currently undergoing rigorous treatments for her condition and needs the community’s help.

Credit: Will Costello

Jenny Mott who is a Registered Nurse for the Special Operations Division Mobile Integrated Healthcare (MIH) is bravely facing a challenging journey with Stage 3 Ductal Carcinoma Breast Cancer, but even with several aggressive treatments, Mott who is usually the first to step in and help, is asking the community to show up and help.

The event itself is to be fully jam-packed with things to do for all ages. Whether that be kids face painting from 3-7 p.m., a first responders booth by a local photographer who will have different first responders props for event-goers to use as props, Viking Axe throwing, food trucks, drinks, live music, and many more fun things to raise money for the cause and spotlight Attiya and Jenny in their fight.

Band owner of Cover Your Six, Will Costello, told The BayNet, “It has been mind-blowing and humbling to us to see how quick the Southern Maryland community is to help and lend support, and we now have a really great event planned for the cause. We are still accepting volunteers and they can reach out to me if someone wants to donate time instead of money, but spots are filling up fast with the rescue workers!”

If you cannot make the event but still want to donate to the ladies of honor, please click here, or to learn more about the event and the ladies visit the Cover Your Six Facebook page and don’t miss out on this special event.

Credit: Will Costello

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com