Rod ‘N’ Reel Gives Back With First Responder Meal Deliveries

CHESAPEAKE BEACH, Md. – Calvert County’s First responders enjoyed a hot holiday meal thanks to Rod ‘N’ Reel Resort and their Gives Back program.

1936 Bar & Grill chefs prepared dozens of meals to take to five first responder locations throughout Calvert County.

Dawn Williams is the Director of Food and Beverage for Rod ‘N’ Reel Resort. She says it’s a little “thank you” for keeping the community safe all year round.

“Honoring first responders acknowledges their sacrifices and their roles in maintaining safety and order in our communities.”

This year, Williams and her “helper elf” Hope delivered fried chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans, hot rolls and butter, and dessert to the North Beach Fire Department, Calvert County Sheriff’s Department, Maryland State Police, Prince Frederick Fire Department, and St. Leonard Fire Department.

The mission of Rod ‘N’ Reel Gives Back is to uplift and serve the community. They serve the community in various ways throughout the year. For example, Rod ‘N’ Reel team members visit the seniors at Calvert County Nursing Center once a month to host a birthday party with bingo, prizes, cake, and goody bags.

This year, they also participated in Wreaths Across America. For every wreath sponsored, Rod ‘N’ Reel Gives Back matched the donation. Those wreaths were placed at Maryland Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery last weekend.

Visit their website to learn more about what else they do to support the community.

