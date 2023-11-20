Santa Claus Visited Our Lady Star Of The Sea!

Credit: Our Lady Star of the Sea

SOLOMONS, Md. – On Saturday, November 18th, Santa made a trip to the Catholic School, OLSS (Our Lady Star of the Sea, Elementary School [K-8th]), from 9:00.a.m – 2:00.p.m.), the event to raise money for the school to educate. It was an event to help the school raise money and create excitement for Christmas!

The gathering hosted 50+ vendors, including a massive indoor yard sale, food trucks, a silent auction, and a bake sale from wonderful people who strive to help better the schooling system. It is so important that we support our teachers and educators to lead our children to be better than ourselves.

Events like this help the kids to perform generous acts of kindness. Personally, my baby brother bought me a leopard print skirt at this fundraiser years ago, and it meant the world to me. It allows children to buy sentimental gifts for the people they love.

To make their statement, “Whether you’re a visitor to our wonderful area or a local parishioner, a heartfelt welcome and thank you for visiting our webpage. As a Catholic church on the Grand Strand, we strive to be a devout Catholic community open to all. We have a wide variety of services and organizations available to you, which can be found on our website. More importantly, we provide the opportunity for you to gather with us in worship and fellowship to fulfill the Lord’s mission.” [1]

Growing up in the Catholic Church was an interesting experience. I saw the good and the bad of religion. I have met real Catholic persons; they never judged anyone, and they never excluded anyone. They would fall asleep reading the Bible. I could only hope that I could be like that one day.

Santa Clause is coming to town! Be a good girl or boy, otherwise you’ll get coal!!!

Let us know what you think in the comments below!

Citation: https://olssnmb.com/ [1]

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com