PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office has been made aware of recent “spoofing” or scam calls involving the individuals claiming to be Deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office.

The scammers are attempting to obtain personal information from citizens by telling them things such as, you missed jury duty and there will be a warrant for your arrest, or you are an expert witness in an official case.

We want to help the public avoid scams that try to trick people into falling for fraudulent schemes by mimicking or faking communications from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office.

These “communications” could ask you to do something, like transfer money, sign loan forms or other documentation, pay an advance fee to secure a loan, or provide sensitive personal or business information.

Please know that the Sheriff’s Office will never contact the public via unsolicited phone calls or emails asking for money or any type of personal information.