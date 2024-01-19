CHARLES: Due to the inclement weather forecast, all Charles County public schools will open two hours late tomorrow, Friday, Jan. 19, 2024. There is a code two, which is a two-hour delay, for all Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) staff who follow the code system. Staff will continue to monitor the weather. Three-year-old students enrolled in the CCPS prekindergarten program will not attend school tomorrow. The AlphaBest program that operates at all county elementary schools will open at 8 a.m. tomorrow. Please follow the school system website, www.ccboe.com, for the most up-to-date information.

CALVERT: Calvert County Public Schools will be opening 2 hours late on Friday, January 19, 2024. We will continue to monitor weather conditions. School opening will be delayed 2 hours. There will be no a.m. Pre-Kindergarten. Administrators and emergency personnel report on time. 12-month educational support staff may report up to one hour late. No Child Nutrition Workers are to report prior to 8:00 a.m. The workday for 10- and 11-month employees will begin 2 hours after their regularly scheduled start time. Childcare will open at 7:30 a.m.

ANNE ARUNDEL: Due to the forecast for inclement weather and adverse road and travel conditions, employees at schools and central and satellite offices will have the option of working remotely tomorrow, January 19. Employees who wish to travel to their work locations may do so but are urged to exercise caution on roadways and at school and office sites. A principal, assistant principal, or principal’s designee (when the principal or assistant principal is unavailable) must be at schools tomorrow to support those staff choosing to work from those locations. Unit III personnel must report to their work locations as required by their negotiated agreement. We will monitor the conditions throughout the day tomorrow and may choose to close buildings early should conditions warrant. Employees scheduled to work tomorrow are expected to fulfill their full work hours. This will still count as the semester break day, and students will return to classes on Monday, January 22. Decisions on the status of athletics and other extracurricular activities will be made by noon tomorrow.

PRINCE GEORGE’S: PGCPS schools and offices will be closed Friday, January 19. There will be a two-hour delay for emergency personnel. A decision on Saturday athletics and facilities use is forthcoming. High School Visual and Performing Arts auditions will be rescheduled for Saturday, February 3.