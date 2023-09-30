School Districts In Maryland Ranked

Photo by CDC on Unsplash

MARYLAND – Howard County Public Schools tops the list of best in Maryland.

Niche ranked more than 12-thousand school districts nationwide. The Howard County School District has more than 57-thousand students and a student-teacher ratio of 13 to 1. They received an A+ rating that included high marks in academics, teachers, clubs and activities, sports and diversity.

Rounding out the top 5 are Montgomery County, Worcester County, Carroll County and Calvert County.

