WALDORF, Md. – On December 14 at 11:11 a.m., a School Resource Officer (SRO) at North Point High School was notified that during an argument, a student made a threat to commit mass violence.

The SRO initiated an investigation and contacted the parents of the student who made the alleged threat, and also responded to the student’s home.

The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending. The student also faces disciplinary action through the CCPS.

Anyone with information about this case should contact PFC Joffe at 301-609-3282 ext. 608.

Tipsters who want to remain anonymous, but provide information about threats or criminal activity at schools may contact the confidential tip line at CCPS at 301-302-8305 or;

Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.