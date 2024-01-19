Seahawks Men’s Basketball Drops First Conference Game Of The Season

ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s basketball team squandered a 17-point lead and saw their three-game win streak snapped Wednesday evening (Jan. 17). St. Mary’s College (9-9, 4-1 UEC) notched its first United East Conference loss of the season, falling 70-66 to Penn State Harrisburg (15-3, 5-0 UEC) in a battle of conference unbeatens despite a game-high 24 points from sophomore guard Micah Henry (Laurel, Md./Hammond).
How It Happened
- The Seahawks worked up a 14-6 lead in the first seven minutes of the game behind five points each from Henry and junior forward Jake Koverman (Severna Park, Md./Southern).
- Five quick points by Harrisburg trimmed the deficit to three before SMCM put together an 18-4 run behind eight points from Henry to stake a 32-15 advantage at 6:17. During the Seahawk run, the Lions dealt with ball-handling issues, turning the ball over four times while hitting just 1-of-7 field goals.
- The tables quickly turned as St. Mary’s College struggled to take care of the ball with six turnovers over a six-minute span while Penn State Harrisburg found its scoring stroke, knocking down 5-of-6 three-point field goals to fuel a 21-4 and knot the game at 36-all with 14 seconds on the clock.
- Henry broke the draw with a two-point jumper three seconds before halftime to give the home team a 38-36 lead at the break.
- SMCM stretched its lead to five at the start of the second half following a two-point bucket from Koverman; however, the Lions continued to nip at the hosts’ heels.
- An Alex Leiba layup at 15:49 ended a 43-43 draw and sparked a 22-12 run by Harrisburg, giving the visitors their biggest lead of the game, 65-55, with 4:35 remaining in the game.
- The Seahawks went 7-of-10 at the free throw line to cut the deficit to two, 68-66, but Nate Curry made 2-of-4 free throws down the stretch to seal the win.
Inside the Box Score
- The Seahawks did most of their damage in the paint, outscoring the visitors, 30-18.
- Harrisburg dominated the glass with a 49-27 rebounding margin.
- St. Mary’s College shot an impressive 59.3-percent from the floor in the first half but dropped to 32.1-percent in the final 20 minutes.
St. Mary’s College Game Notes
- Along with his season-best 24 points, Henry dished three assists, collected a career-high three blocks, and added two steals.
- Koverman contributed 16 points, five rebounds, and one block.
Penn State Harrisburg Game Notes
- Five Lions finished the game scoring double digits. Lance Douglas led the way with 15 points while Leiba hauled in 11 boards.
Up Next for the Seahawks
- Jan. 20 vs. Penn State Abington (7-10, 1-4 UEC) – St. Mary’s City, Md. (MPOARC Arena) – 1 p.m. (Ed Cole Memorial Game)
Facebook:StMarysAthletics | Instagram: @smcseahawks, @seahawksmbb
Twitter: @smcseahawks, @SMCM_MBB
Hashtags: #GoSeahawks | #SeahawkPROUD | #SweepTheSheds