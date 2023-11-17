Search Operation For Gil McDonald Underway In Scotland Area

SCOTLAND, Md. – The Ridge Volunteer Fire Department is currently being utilized as the command post for today’s search operation in the Scotland area. Multiple county and state agencies have come together to perform a search for missing person Gil McDonald.

The search effort, which includes operations on water, land, and air, is being led by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office. Beginning at 9 a.m. on Friday, November 17, 2023, the search operation will cover the area between Fresh Pond Neck Road and Point Lookout State Park.

Gil has been missing since Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, from the Point Lookout area in St. Mary’s County. Mr. McDonald is nonverbal and has significant medical challenges.

Deputies, fire and rescue personnel, as well as search dogs, will be working in coordination to facilitate the operation. To ensure the safety of all involved, the public is kindly requested to avoid traveling to and around the search area. Additionally, individuals with seasonal hunting permits are advised to refrain from hunting in this vicinity for the duration of the search.

Residents are encouraged to stay updated and receive further information through official channels and announcements from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office. The cooperation and understanding of the public are greatly appreciated.

