UPDATE – At 6:20 p.m., the lost person was located safely.

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – On January 2, 2023 at approximately 5:27 p.m., police, fire and rescue responded to Camp Cosoma Road for a person lost in the St. Mary’s River State Park.

The search party is for a woman lost on a trail around St. Mary’s Lake near the 5-mile marker.

Additional crews are on the other side of the park on Indian Bridge Road in the area of Onion Fields Lane.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com