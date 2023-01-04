Mikayle Tahed Qawwee

LA PLATA, Md.—Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced that on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, Charles County Circuit Court Judge H. James West sentenced Mikayle Tahed Qawwee, 21, to life in prison for the First-Degree Murder and Armed Robbery of Bradley Brown, as well as related charges.

On Wednesday, September 21, 2022, a Charles County jury convicted Qawwee of the above-mentioned charges.

On February 18, 2020, officers responded to the 3100 block of Warehouse Landing Road in Bryans Road for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found one victim, Bradley Brown, with gunshot wounds to his chest and leg. Unfortunately, the 17-year-old victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

An investigation revealed that Qawwee and co-defendant Darryl Edward Freeman planned to rob Brown prior to the shooting. On the day of the incident, Freeman reached out to Brown under the guise of purchasing THC vape cartridges. Freeman, Qawwee, and another individual later arrived at Brown’s residence and announced a robbery.

Brown was shot and killed during the robbery of the THC vape cartridges, which were worth approximately $850. Qawwee, Freeman, and the other individual fled the area in Freeman’s vehicle immediately after the shooting. Based on the cell phone that was recovered from Qawwee at the time of his arrest, approximately two hours after the shooting Qawwee offered to sell the THC vape cartridges to another individual.

At the sentencing hearing, Assistant State’s Attorney Jonathan Beattie stated, “Of all of the parties involved in this case, the only one who was an adult at the time was the defendant. If there was one thing this case needed it was an adult decision. Unfortunately, the only adult involved was the defendant, who actively encouraged and carried out this crime.”.

Prior to announcing the sentence, Judge H. James West commented that the amount of harm inflicted was extensive and the level of violence was troubling. He stated he could find no reason to depart from the recommended sentencing range of life imprisonment.

Freeman was also convicted of First-Degree Felony Murder and was sentenced to life in prison on August 31, 2021.

Sentence

• First Degree Murder

o Life

• Use of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime of Violence 1st Degree Murder

o 20 years concurrent to Count 1

• Possession of a Regulated Firearm Under the Age of 21

o 5 years concurrent to Counts 1, 2

• Wear, Carry, and Transport of a Handgun

o 3 years concurrent to Count 1, 2, 9

• Conspiracy to Commit Armed Robbery

o 20 years concurrent to Count 1, 2, 9 and 10