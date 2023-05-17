Senate Republican Leadership: SB 1 And HB 834 Are Not Public Safety Solutions

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Senate Minority Leader Steve Hershey and Senate Minority Whip Justin Ready issued the following statement yesterday as Governor Moore signed SB 1 – Criminal Law – Wearing, Carrying, or Transporting Firearms – Restrictions (Gun Safety Act of 2023) and HB 824 – Public Safety – Regulated Firearms – Possession and Permits to Carry, Wear, and Transport a Handgun into law.

“SB 1 and HB 824 are not public safety solutions – in fact, they are just the opposite. SB 1 and HB 824 will do nothing to reduce gun crime or remove illegal guns from our communities.

Governor Moore and Democratic Leadership are severely limiting the ability of law-abiding citizens to legally carry a firearm to protect themselves and their families. As violent and juvenile crime continues to surge throughout Maryland, the General Assembly’s gerrymandered Democratic supermajority continues to ignore commonsense legislation that targets repeat, violent offenders and establishes stronger consequences for those who steal handguns and commit crimes with guns.

These bills also are a clear and significant violation of Marylanders’ Constitutional rights and will be immediately challenged in court. On April 21st, our caucus sent a letter to Governor Moore encouraging him to veto both of these bills to save Marylanders the expense of defending these unconstitutional bills in court, but those arguments fell on deaf ears.

Targeting lawful gun owners who legally and responsibly exercise their Constitutional rights is not an effective public safety strategy, and we look forward to these extreme laws being overturned.”