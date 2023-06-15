Seraphim Holistics Offers Cannabis Advice To Southern Maryland

Photo Courtesy: Seraphim Holistics

DUNKIRK, Md. – As our calendars advance towards July 1 cannabis legalization, Marylanders who want to try the newly-accessible product can receive consultations and advice from Rita Lynn Lawrence of Seraphim Holistics, a spiritual wellness space based in Dunkirk on Southern Maryland Boulevard.

“The intention at Seraphim Holistics is to be a safe space for the community to access and learn meditative practices and guidance with the goal of harm reduction and improved health and wellness,” said Lawrence. “I am a minister & meditation guide as well as a Medical Cannabis Association Caregiver and Co-Chair for Americans For Safe Access Maryland. I provide education on the risks and benefits of medical cannabis and pair with other professionals to offer this education across the state and beyond.” She offers both meditation and cannabis counseling, and has been advocating for cannabis legalization for years. In the legislation that she and numerous other advocates fought for this year, measures were added to ensure that social equity businesses have space in the industry separate from multi-state conglomerates. Charles County Delegate C.T. Wilson, who introduced the measure as the Chair of the influential Economic Matters Committee, is not a supporter of cannabis use but wanted to end the black market and improve safety for users.

Some of the effective medicinal uses for cannabis she cited include reducing anxiety, increasing sociability, and general mood improvement. Just as important, she noted there are no currently reported long-term health effects from cannabis use and that it is much safer than other widely used drugs such as alcohol, tobacco and cocaine.

Another recommendation she has after the July 1st legalization of recreational cannabis in Maryland: home-growing your own plants, which you are allowed to grow two of. “I also believe Marylanders should consider the opportunity of growing our own plants. It has been reported that gardening is a great way to clear your mind,” she said. “Plus, you will be producing your own self care resources in growing your cannabis plants. Another option are grow clubs and co-ops which I hear are already forming.”

