Serious Accident In Charlotte Hall Leaves Multiple Injured

CHARLOTTE HALL, Md. – On January 12, 2024, at approximately 6:51 p.m., emergency personnel responded to Three Notch Road in the area of Mohawk Drive for a serious motor vehicle accident with one person possibly trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to find three vehicles involved with multiple occupants injured and no entrapment found.

EMS evaluated four occupants on the scene. One patient was transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital and another patient was transported to Charles Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Police continue to investigate the collision.

Photos courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department.

