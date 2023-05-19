Seven St. Mary's Ryken Student-Athletes Signed National Letters Of Intent

Emma Boelke, Lourden Banks, Mason Buckler and Mekhia Chase

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Congratulations to seven St. Mary’s Ryken student-athletes who committed to play their sport at the collegiate level. The students’ accomplishments were celebrated during a ceremony in the Donnie Williams Center surrounded by their parents, family members, coaches, staff and students.

Congratulations to the following students:

Lourden Banks , St. Thomas University – Basketball

, St. Thomas University – Basketball Emma Boelke , Hood College – Lacrosse

, Hood College – Lacrosse Mason Buckler , Frostburg State University – Wrestling

, Frostburg State University – Wrestling Mekhia Chase, Northwest Florida State College – Basketball

Not pictured:

Josh Jones , Virginia Wesleyan University – Baseball

, Virginia Wesleyan University – Baseball Bret Liston , Salisbury University Soccer

, Salisbury University Soccer Leah Quade, College of Southern Maryland – Volleyball

St. Mary’s Ryken would like to thank all of the student-athletes’ families and their coaches who have been part of this journey. We wish you all well in collegiate athletics. Congratulations, Knights!

