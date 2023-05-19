Seven St. Mary's Ryken Student-Athletes Signed National Letters Of Intent
Emma Boelke, Lourden Banks, Mason Buckler and Mekhia Chase

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Congratulations to seven St. Mary’s Ryken student-athletes who committed to play their sport at the collegiate level. The students’ accomplishments were celebrated during a ceremony in the Donnie Williams Center surrounded by their parents, family members, coaches, staff and students. 

Congratulations to the following students:

  • Lourden Banks, St. Thomas University – Basketball
  • Emma Boelke, Hood College – Lacrosse
  • Mason Buckler, Frostburg State University – Wrestling
  • Mekhia Chase, Northwest Florida State College – Basketball

Not pictured:

  • Josh Jones, Virginia Wesleyan University – Baseball
  • Bret Liston, Salisbury University Soccer
  • Leah Quade, College of Southern Maryland – Volleyball

St. Mary’s Ryken would like to thank all of the student-athletes’ families and their coaches who have been part of this journey. We wish you all well in collegiate athletics. Congratulations, Knights!

