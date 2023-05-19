Seven St. Mary's Ryken Student-Athletes Signed National Letters Of Intent

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Congratulations to seven St. Mary’s Ryken student-athletes who committed to play their sport at the collegiate level. The students’ accomplishments were celebrated during a ceremony in the Donnie Williams Center surrounded by their parents, family members, coaches, staff and students.
Congratulations to the following students:
- Lourden Banks, St. Thomas University – Basketball
- Emma Boelke, Hood College – Lacrosse
- Mason Buckler, Frostburg State University – Wrestling
- Mekhia Chase, Northwest Florida State College – Basketball
Not pictured:
- Josh Jones, Virginia Wesleyan University – Baseball
- Bret Liston, Salisbury University Soccer
- Leah Quade, College of Southern Maryland – Volleyball
St. Mary’s Ryken would like to thank all of the student-athletes’ families and their coaches who have been part of this journey. We wish you all well in collegiate athletics. Congratulations, Knights!