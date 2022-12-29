Leon Zimmerman

BUSHWOOD, Md. – The Officers and Members of the Seventh District Volunteer Fire Department regret to announce the passing of Life Member, Leon Zimmerman. Leon had over 45 years of active service with the department and over 50 total years as a member. He held the rank of Lieutenant for over 12 years and was our fire prevention committee chairman for over 20 years. Leon remained active until his health declined around 2015.

We send our heartfelt condolences to Leon’s family and friends during this difficult time.

The family will hold private services.

Leon Ray Zimmerman passed away on December 23 at the age of 84. The third of eight children, he was born to Monroe and Maggie (Fox) Zimmerman on May 28, 1938 in Ephrata, PA. His family moved to Loveville in St. Mary’s County, MD when he was five. Leon grew up on the family farm and attended the Mennonite school in Loveville. He later earned his GED.

Leon married Bernadette (Gibson) Zimmerman in 1964. They built a house in Bushwood, MD where they raised their family and lived until 2015. At that time, he was placed in St. Mary’s Nursing Center due to dementia, where he remained for 7 years until his passing.

Leon and Bernadette had six children. They were also foster parents to several children in the 1970s. A carpenter by trade, Leon mainly worked in the Wildewood community in California, MD for Paragon Builders for many years and side-hustled carpentry jobs, primarily in the Longview Beach community in Bushwood. In semi-retirement, he worked with his brothers-in-law Jim Gibson, Walter Gibson, Ben Hewitt, and friend Burt Dean.

Leon was a member of the Church of the Nazarene in Hollywood, MD for over 45 years. His passions were motorcycling, hiking, camping, and serving as a volunteer firefighter. In the late 50s, early 60s, rides down the east coast to Florida and another to Pike’s Peak, Colorado were among trips with his crew of friends and cousins. His Triumph was set aside with the birth of his first child, but his last hurrah was in his 60s on a Suzuki. He logged many hiking and camping adventures in the Appalachians and Blue Ridge mountains with family, friends, and his church family. They were surely too few for his liking.He was proud to be a member of the Seventh District Volunteer Fire Department in Bushwood where he served for over 40 years. His response to every call was a clamoring sprint through the house, out the door, and a gravel-kicking tear out of the driveway. When little, his kids would wait at the edge of the road to wave at him if the truck was going to pass by. A broad smile and wave back were guaranteed.

He loved the sweet side of life. Strawberry shortcake was his birthday cake of choice. All of his children have memories of Little Debbie’s and Hostess treats stashed away in his vehicles.

Leon was quite a character and a sight to behold. He was very social, and often lacked tact and sometimes patience. He humorously provided his family the memories of running a malfunctioning rototiller up a tree, upending a broken recliner that had sent him head over heels, and others. Nevertheless, he was truly a good-natured soul who had a wonderful group of lifelong friends and relatives fondly remembered for their gatherings and antics over the years. He had a great laugh and loved to play cards, especially Spades and UNO. He loved being with his family and was proud of them. He also kept in touch with his siblings and their families. If anyone could possibly think he was anything but unique, well, he’d just say, “That’s morally wrong,” or “Don’t be ridiculous.”

Surviving in addition to his wife Bernadette, are his six children, Anna Zimmerman (Mike Lyons) (MD), Caroline Zimmerman (MD), Kurt Zimmerman (FL), Alyssa Zimmerman (MD), Jason Zimmerman (FL), Shannon Riley (MI), nine grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, brothers Marlin Zimmerman (TN) and James Zimmerman (PA), sisters Irene (and Sam Sensenig) (MD), Joyce (and Henry Brubacher) (OH), and Elaine Brubaker (PA), and sisters-in-law Ann Zimmerman (KY) and Rosie Zimmerman (PA).

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Robert Zimmerman and Carl Zimmerman, sisters-in-law Ella Zimmerman and Marjorie Zimmerman, brother-in-law Lloyd Brubaker, and foster child Sharon Riley.

Burial will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. at the Church of the Nazarene, 24710 Sotterley Road, Hollywood, MD 20636.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to the Seventh District Volunteer Fire Department (https://www.sdvfd5.com) or the Appalachian Trail Conservancy (https://appalachiantrail.org/).