LUSBY, Md. – The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration will temporarily close the left lane and shoulder along southbound MD 2/4 (Solomons Island Road) just north of Flags Pond Parkway in Calvert County to replace an underground pipe starting at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, November 28. The drainage pipe replacement project should be complete by Friday evening, December 1, weather permitting.

The State Highway Administrator’s contractor, Concrete General, Inc. of Gaithersburg, will use an arrow board, comes and barrels to safely guide motorists through the work zone. Drivers are advised to reduce speed, remain alert for work crews and the changed traffic pattern and plan for extra travel time.

The State Highway Administration understands temporary ramp and lane closures can be an inconvenience, but this work is necessary to ensure a safe and reliable transportation system. Motorists are asked to reduce speeds approaching and while in active work zones. Customers may contact the District 5 Office at 410-841-1000 or toll-free at 1-800-331-5603 for additional information. Drivers are asked to stay alert, stay focused, look for reduced speed limits as well as driving pattern changes, and slow down in construction zones. Motorists in need may dial #77 on their mobile devices for roadside assistance.

For a list of all major State Highway Administration projects, visit Project Portal or the homepage at roads.maryland.gov. For a look at real-time traffic conditions, go to md511.maryland.gov.