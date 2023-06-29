Live sharks offer guests an up-close encounter with a real shark. Photo courtesy of Perry Hampton.

SOLOMONS, Md. – Celebrate the ultimate apex predator of the marine world at one of the museum’s most popular events. SHARKFEST returns to the Calvert Marine Museum on Saturday, July 8 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sharks are one of the world’s most riveting creatures and SHARKFEST is a chance to learn more about them. Guests will be able to view sharks up close while outside at the Corbin Nature Pavilion.

While the Discovery Room will be closed to allow focus to be on the sharks for the day, our younger visitors will still have the opportunity to search for a fossil outside. The museum and grounds will offer opportunities to explore the diversity of sharks and their remarkable history on planet Earth. Learn fascinating ‘sharktoids,’ examine evidence of prehistoric sharks, and make a shark themed craft.

Dive into learning with two presentations in the Harms Gallery during the event – “Shark Predation in the Fossil Record” at 11 a.m. and “Shark Tagging” at 2:30 p.m.

Shop early in the Museum Store for shark merchandise for the whole family. The store will be stocked with shark-themed mementos including toys and books. Museum members save 10% off in the store every day. Food, drink, and face painting by Kreative Kharacters will be for sale on-site.

Own a piece of museum history while supporting the museum by purchasing an original museum quality replica megalodon tooth during SHARKFEST!

Advanced tickets recommended; CMM members are FREE. Complimentary museum passes will not be honored, and strollers or wagons are not allowed in the museum for SHARKFEST.

For more information about becoming a member, visit our membership table during the event or online at www.calvertmarinemuseum.com.

Explore how the prehistoric past, natural environments, and maritime heritage come to life and tell a unique story of the Chesapeake Bay. The Calvert Marine Museum is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $11.00 for adults; $9.00 for seniors, military, and veterans with valid I.D, AAA and AARP members; $6.00 for children ages 5 – 12; children under 5 and museum members are admitted free. Proud participant in Museums for ALL. For more information about the museum, upcoming events, or membership, visit the website at www.calvertmarinemuseum.com or call 410-326-2042. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.