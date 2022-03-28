Israel Holmss, age 22 and Frank James Fenwick, age 46

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Office of the Sheriff is seeking the whereabouts of two individuals, both wanted on warrants for Sex Offender Registry violations.

Israel Holmes, age 22 of Great Mills, is wanted for Failure to Register as Sex Offender and Violation of Probation.

Frank James Fenwick, age 46 of no fixed address, is also wanted for Failure to Register as Sex Offender.



Anyone with information on the whereabouts of either person is asked to contact Detective Cpl. Taylore Nauman at 301-475-4200, ext. 8109 or email taylore.nauman@stmarysmd.com.



Citizens may remain anonymous and contact the St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.