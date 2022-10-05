Sheriff Seeks Identity For Wallet Theft Suspect At Walmart In California

CALIFORNIA, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured in a theft investigation.

On Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at 2:45 pm, the suspect picked up a wallet that was left at the register by a previous customer and exited the California Walmart store with the wallet and its contents.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to call Deputy Michael Walker at 301-475-4200, ext. 78092 or;

email michael.walker@stmaryscountymd.gov. Case # 46527-22

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact the St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637).

Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.