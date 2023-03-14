Sheriff Seeks Identity Of Suspect That Stole DeWalt Battery At Ace Hardware

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured in a theft investigation.

On Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at 2:28 pm, the suspect arrived in the parking lot of the Ace Hardware in Leonardtown in a silver Ford sedan.

The suspect walked into the store and after speaking with several employees, concealed a DeWalt lithium ion battery within his jacket.

The suspect then left the business with the battery concealed in his jacket without paying.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to contact Deputy Helen Deitrich at 301-475-4200, ext. 78066 or email helen.deitrich@stmaryscountymd.gov. Case # 12373-23

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.