CALIFORNIA, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the persons pictured in a theft investigation.

On Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at 9 am, the two females stole a quantity of items from the California Walmart store as they scanned some items at the register, but not others.

They both left the store without paying for all of the merchandise in their possession.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspects or this incident is asked to call Deputy Michael Rycyzyn at 301-475-4200, ext. 78030 or email michael.rycyzyn@stmaryscountymd.gov. Case # 62582-22

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637).

Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.