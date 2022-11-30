Sheriff Seeks Identity Of Theft Suspect At Lexington Park Big Lots Store

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the man pictured in a theft investigation.

On Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at 2 pm, the suspect entered the Lexington Park Big Lots store, filled two reusable bags with merchandise and left the store without paying for any of the items.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to call Deputy James Morgan at 301-475-4200, ext. 78170 or email james.morgan@stmaryscountymd.gov.

Case # 57412-22

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact the St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637).

Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.