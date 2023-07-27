Sheriff's Office Seeks Identity Of Theft Suspects In Lexington Park

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the subjects pictured, regarding a theft investigation.

On June 29, 2023, at approximately 3:30 PM, Deputies responded to an address in Patuxent Crossing, Lexington Park, for the report of two stolen bicycles. The bikes were removed from the bed of a truck in the parking lot.

The three males pictured were seen on the bikes and in the area at the time of the theft, last seen heading east on Great Mills Road with the stolen bicycles.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspects and or this incident is asked to contact Deputy Ryan Campbell #408 at Ryan.Campbell@stmaryscountymd.gov or call 301-475-4200 ext. 8157. Case #34588-23

You can also call Crime Solvers 24/7 at 301-475-3333 or send a text to Crime Solvers at 274637.

Type “Tip239” in the message lock and select SEND. After you get a response, continue your conversation.

Note: Tip239 is case sensitive and must be typed in the message block as shown.

With Crime Solvers you never have to give your name. If your information leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.