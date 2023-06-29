SMADC Promotes Local Farmers With Spring/Summer 2023 ‘Buy Local’ Guide

Credit: SMADC

HUGHESVILLE, Md. – The Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission (SMADC) is a non-profit division of the Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland.

“SMADC’s mission and primary purpose is to support farms, farmers, and the future of agriculture. Our mission is to cultivate a dynamic food system that is profitable for farmers and producers, empowering for communities, and environmentally sound,” Susan McQuilkin, SMADC’s Marketing Executive, told The BayNet. “We believe in developing infrastructure that supports regional food systems where all members of the community can thrive. Our approach is rooted in a commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship that creates economic opportunities for farmers and strengthens the health of our communities. We are dedicated to cultivating a food system that is delicious and empowering, one that recognizes the power of agriculture to bring all people together and to nourish both body and soul.”

SMADC is well known for their popular consumer guides that highlight farms, producers and agribusinesses within Southern Maryland. Some of their more popular guides are the Southern Maryland Holiday Farm Guide which features farm products and activities during the Holiday season and through the winter months, the Horse Extra Guide promotes horse farms and the equine industry, the Oyster Guide highlights the region’s oyster and aquaculture, and Southern Maryland Meats showcases regional livestock and meats producers.

All SMADC’s guides are free to view on their ‘Get Our Guides’ page on their website at SMADC.com Guides and directories are refreshed with annual or seasonal updates as needed.

“The concept for the Buy Local guide goes back to the creation of SMADC more than 20 years ago, and we’ve been building on it ever since,” McQuilkin explained. “As SMADC began to put into place resources for farmers as they transitioned from growing a single crop – tobacco, at the same time we began an intensive effort to increase public awareness and demand for the new products farms offered (meats, wine, nursery flowers and plants as an example), and promote the activities and services offered by the fast growing agritourism industry such as corn mazes, pick your own, wedding venues and more…Southern Maryland farms and producers offer so many wonderful products – we tend to think of produce mostly – but there’s so much more from arugula to alpacas to zinnias and beyond. Our Buy Local guides open a window to the region’s diverse agricultural profile and the endless possibilities to find the freshest and most delicious farm raised and made foods year-round.”

SMADC’s latest guide is the Spring/Summer 2023 So. MD. Buy Local Guide which features a fun flipping book format. Simply turn the virtual pages to search the guide by county to locate farms and markets in your area and find ‘need to know’ details.

The guide features season openings and business hours, location maps, websites and social media links, plus information on online order and payment options. Bold keys identify which markets, farm stands and stores accept Federal Nutrition Benefits, (SNAP/EBT/P-EBT, eWIC, and Senior) and Maryland Market Money participating markets offering matching dollars.

“SMADC will release the Buy Local Guide incrementally in sections starting with the recently launched ‘Farmers Markets Edition’ highlighting 41 regional markets that host one or more Southern Maryland farm vendor and will continue to add new sections in the coming months to build what we hope will become a vibrant inventory of the region’s agricultural community and the ‘essential buy local’ directory for consumers,” said McQuilkin.

According to McQuilkin, buying local is good for you, good for the local economy, and good for the planet. There are many reasons that you should consider buying local.

“Spending locally with farms and other makers helps you get products that are fresher and have traveled much shorter distances overall from farm to fork. Local food is better for you. It’s picked at the perfect peak of ripeness and flavor, tastes delicious and has a much longer shelf life. The shorter the time between the farm and your table, the less likely nutrients will be lost during transportation and storage – and you’re reducing yourcarbon footprint,” explained McQuilkin. “Local food is an investment in the future. By supporting local farmers today, you are helping to ensure that there will be farms thriving in your community tomorrow. You’re supporting independent family farms and local businesses which helps strengthen the local economy. And with every purchase you make from a local farm you receive a bonus gift – you are helping to preserve the natural beauty of Southern Maryland’s farms, fields and open spaces that make our region so special.”

There’s so much more to SMADC than Buy Local guides. . SMADC provides numerous resources for both consumers and farmers – it’s the go-to resource in Southern Maryland and beyond for consumers who want to connect with local farms and food.

McQuilkin mentioned that consumers can watch cookery demonstrations and learn recipes to bring farm foods to their tables. Farms in Focus videos showcase all aspects of Southern Maryland’s agriculture and you can learn how to start a Cottage Foods business from one of SMADC’s tutorials. For farmers SMADC has developed a wide range of tools, resources and support including grants, mentorships, equipment rental programs, workshops and more. They also offer support in marketing, business development and help in navigating the complex state and local regulations that govern the farming industry.

McQuilkin also spoke in detail about SMADC’s upcoming Buy Local Challenge Celebration – a festival of farms, food and fun!

“If you are Looking for a way to support local farms – we’ve made it easy for you! Come join us at the Buy Local Challenge Celebration at Suttler Post Farm Clydesdales in St. Mary’s County on July 31, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets are on sale now! Meet and shop with over 39 farmers and producers, discover creative local arts and crafts, and sip and savor artisanal beverages from Maryland’s wineries, distilleries, and breweries. Visit BuyLocalChallenge.com for the full line up of vendors, entertainment and activities, and find many more statewide Buy Local resources and opportunities for Marylanders to shop and celebrate Maryland’s farms and food.”

To learn more about SMADC and their organization, you can visit their website.

