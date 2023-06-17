SMADC Releases Request For Proposal For Blue Catfish Feasibility Study

HUGHESVILLE, Md. – The Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission (SMADC), a division of the Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland (TCCSMD) is releasing a Request for Proposal (RFP) for a qualified firm to conduct a feasibility study to determine if Blue Catfish harvest is a sustainable and competitive sector for small business and job creation in the Southern Maryland Counties of Calvert, Charles, and St. Mary’s.



This study and final report will determine through development market analysis and gap identification whether investment and expansion of this industry would contribute to meaningful job creation, economic development, sustainable livelihoods, and food security for the region; as well as to provide a comprehensive business plan template for those fisherman and processors who wish to enter the industry.

Proposals are due July 18th, 2023.



Visit the News/Events page at SMADC.COM to find full RFP details – feasibility objective, background, stakeholders, project requirements, evaluation criteria and submission information.



VIEW or DOWNLOAD REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (RFP) HERE