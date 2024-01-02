Small Earthquake Reported Early This Morning In Montgomery County

ROCKVILLE, Md. – In the early hours of January 2, 2024, a small magnitude 2.3 earthquake was reported near Rockville, Maryland, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The earthquake occurred at 12:51 a.m., causing no reports of injury or damage.

The epicenter is calculated to be 2.2 miles west of Rockville and 4.0 miles south of Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Numerous reports have been received from residents in the area who felt the shake. The USGS has encouraged those who experienced the earthquake to share their accounts on the “Did You Feel It?” website.

The USGS continues to monitor the situation and will provide updates as necessary.

