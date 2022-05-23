SMCHD Announces Start Of Beach Water Monitoring Season

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The Environmental Health Division of the St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) tests the water quality of public beaches in St. Mary’s County from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

Water quality advisories for beaches monitored by SMCHD can be found online at smchd.org/beach.

Results are typically updated weekly on Fridays, pending sampling schedule and processing.

Swimming in natural waters is never risk free.

Beachgoers should stay informed of water quality advisories and practice healthy beach habits for a safe and healthy beach experience this summer.

Information on conditions for beaches monitored across the state is available through the Maryland Healthy Beaches Program.