SMCHD Offering Free Back-To-School Vaccine Clinics

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) will offer free back-to-school vaccine clinics for children (birth to age 18) living in St. Mary’s County. Clinics will be held:

Tuesday, August 16, 2022 (4:00 pm – 7:00 pm) at the at the Spring Ridge Middle School, School-based Health Center

Thursday, August 18, 2022 (4:00 pm – 7:00 pm) at the Margaret Brent Middle School, School-based Health Center

Saturday, August 27, 2022 (8:00 am – 12:00 pm) at the Spring Ridge Middle School, School-based Health Center *No Appointment Required*

Thursday, September 8, 2022 (4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.) at the Margaret Brent Middle, School-based Health Center

Appointments are required unless otherwise noted; click the clinic date above to make an appointment. A parent or guardian must be present and bring the child’s immunization record and any related school forms. A Spanish speaking interpreter will be on-site to assist community members as needed. The following vaccines will be available:

Tdap (tetanus, diphtheria, whooping cough)

Meningococcal (meningitis)

HPV (human papillomavirus)

Varicella (chicken pox)

COVID-19*

For more information, vaccination recommendations by age, or to make an appointment, please visit smchd.org/immunizations or call the SMCHD Health Clinic at (301) 475-4330.



*Pfizer & Moderna vaccine for COVID-19 will be available (separate registration required on-site at clinic). For more information, please visit: smchd.org/covid-19-vaccine.