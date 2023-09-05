LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Superintendent of Schools, Dr. J. Scott Smith, announces the administrative appointments made by the Board of Education at its meeting of August 30, 2023.

The Board appointed Mr. John Davis as Assistant Principal, 11 month, at Spring Ridge Middle School. Mr. Davis holds both a Master’s and Bachelor’s Degree from Frostburg State University. Mr. Davis currently serves as a School Counselor at Great Mills High School.

Mr. John Davis

Ms. Rachael Sichko has been appointed as Assistant Principal, 11 month, at Chopticon High School. Ms. Sichko holds a Master’s Degree from Towson University and a Bachelor’s Degree from Lock Haven University of Pennsylvania. Ms. Sichko currently serves as an English Teacher at Chopticon High School.

Ms. Rachael Sichko

Ms. Jatorie Jones has been appointed as Coordinator of Food and Nutrition Services, 12 month, in the Department of Food and Nutrition Services. Ms. Jones holds a Master’s Degree from Bowie State University and a Bachelor’s Degree from Morgan State University. Ms. Jones currently serves as a Nutrition Administrative Manager at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center in Baltimore, Maryland.

Ms. Jatorie Jones

These appointments become effective Tuesday, September 5, 2023.